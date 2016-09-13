Mister Sinister to antagonise Logan in ‘The Wolverine 3’

Los Angeles, Sep 13 : Actor Hugh Jackman’s character Logan in the upcoming film “The Wolverine 3” will reportedly have a face off with the genetic-obsessed character Mister Sinister in the film.

The scientist, whose civilian identity is Nathaniel Essex, may be featured in the third and final “Wolverine” solo movie to antagonise the clawed mutant, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Detail about one of the most powerful supervillains in the MCU appearing opposite Logan (Wolverine) is included on the audio commentary featuring Simon Kinberg and director Bryan Singer. It is attached to the digital HD release of “X-Men: Apocalypse”.

The helmer seems to confirm the speculation as the post-credit scene, which features a representative of the Essex Corporation obtaining a vial of Wolverine’s blood from the ruined Alkali Lake facility, is said to be a direct connection to “The Wolverine 3”.

According to sources, the crazed villain will be portrayed by actor Richard E. Grant. In the comic book, Nathaniel (character) is a scientific genius who becomes obsessed with genetics before he makes a pack with Apocalypse to become immortal.

“The Wolverine 3” is set to release next year.

It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Elise Neal while Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Charles Xavier, Professor X.

Directed by James Mangold from a screenplay written by “Green Lantern” scribe Michael Green, the final “Wolverine” solo film will be set in the future, where supervillains have taken control over the world.

