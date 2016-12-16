Misty Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) It was a misty Friday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will remain clear throughout the day with shallow to moderate fog in the morning,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent, and the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

