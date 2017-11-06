Misusing Freedom of the Press a criminal offence, media shall be responsible to govt,  says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, November 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is a criminal offence to misuse freedom of the press.

Media have to focus on sustaining the credibility as well as to take part in healthy competitions, he added while speaking at the 75th Anniversary celebrations of the Tamil Daily Dina Thandi.

Media has power. But if they misuse that power it would be a criminal offence. Media has to be responsible for the system of law and the elected government. Nowadays, media are roaming around Politics.

India does not mean politics only. The 125 crores of Indian people is actually making it India. I would be happy id media give importance to problems faced and success of the common people, Added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A lot of the media discourse today revolves around politics. However, India is more than just us politicians. It is the 125 crore Indians, which make India what it is. I would be happy to see media focus a lot more, on their stories, and their achievements: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 6, 2017

Today, every citizen analyses & attempts to verify the news that comes to him through multiple sources. Media, therefore, must make an extra effort to maintain credibility. Healthy competition among credible media platforms is also good for the health of our democracy: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 6, 2017

Even though media may be owned by private individuals, it serves a public purpose. As scholars say, it is an instrument to produce reform through peace, rather than by force. Hence, it has as much social accountability as the elected government or the judiciary: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 6, 2017

As news comes from different sources, people have to strive hard to distinguish which one is right. So Media organisations must give more importance to ensure the accuracy of any news. Healthy competition is helpful for democracy. Though the media are managed by individuals, they fulfil a common aim.

Media are a good tool to make renaissance through peace. And thus media shall have the responsibility to the law of the land and to the elected government, said Prime Minister narendra Modi.