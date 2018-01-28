Mixed response to Government’s move to pass the Talaq bill

Centre government’s move to pass the triple talaq bill getting a mixed response from different political parties. Today government made a strong decision that they will ensure passage of talaq bill in the Budget session of the parliament.

We'll continue to demand that Triple Talaq Bill be referred to select committee for deliberation upon some of its contentious clauses. We'll also raise Ockhi fishermen issue, NEET issue & Women's Reservation Bill which has not been listed in the business advisory: Kanimozhi, DMK pic.twitter.com/Oxxy8Nw4oK — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

The government held an all-party meeting and Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar described the meeting as ‘fruitful’ and he said that, ”We will leave no stone unturned and persuade and request all political parties so that the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, as it has been in the Lok Sabha. We are very hopeful that the bill which is going to negate ‘Talaq-e-Biddat’ and pave the way for empowering Muslim women will be passed in the Rajya Sabha, too”.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that ”These issues are important. The government should adopt a cooperative attitude and allow the opposition to raise these issues”.

IMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi got an extremely different opinion about the bill, according to him ”Will triple talaq stop after the law is brought?, Between 2005-2015, there were more than 80,000 dowry deaths in India. Twenty-two women die daily on account of dowry, and even after the Nirbhaya incident, there was a rapid increase in the number of rape cases. Law is not the answer.