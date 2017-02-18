MK Stalin evicted from assembly, likely to meet Governor

Chennai, Feb 18: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin and 20 party MLAs have been evicted form the Tamil Nadu assembly.

According to media reports, DMK MLAs who have been evicted from the assembly, are protesting on the corridors just outside its door.

Earlier, Speaker P Dhanapal ordered marshals to evict DMK MLAs from the assembly for disrespecting the house traditions.

The speaker alleged that some DMK MLAs tore his shirt and insulted him in the assembly.

The DMK was staging dharna inside the House, demanding the postponement of the floor test.