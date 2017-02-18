MK Stalin evicted from assembly, likely to meet Governor

February 18, 2017 | By :
DMK President M.K. Stalin.
DMK President M.K. Stalin.

Chennai, Feb 18: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin and 20 party MLAs have been evicted form the Tamil Nadu assembly.

The DMK was staging dharna inside the House, demanding the postponement of the floor test.
According to media reports, DMK MLAs who have been evicted from the assembly, are protesting on the corridors just outside its door.
Earlier, Speaker P Dhanapal ordered marshals to evict DMK MLAs from the assembly for disrespecting the house traditions.
The speaker alleged that some DMK MLAs tore his shirt and insulted him in the assembly.
Tags: ,
Related News
You will soon land in jail, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy warns TTV Dinakaran
MK Stalin moves Madras High Court for floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly, says Governor failed in his duty
Mass movement will be initiated for removal of Govt if governor fails to consider our demand: DMK’s MK Stalin
NEET Suicide: Rajnikanth, Kamal expresses grief over Dalit girl Anitha’s death
Governor C Vidyasagar Rao not intervening in AIADMK issues: DMK’s MK Stalin plans to meet President tomorrow
Kamal Haasan has mental disorder, mocks Tamil Nadu Revenue minister Udhaya Kumar
Top