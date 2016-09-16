MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, Vaiko detained for agitating in bandh on Cauvery issue

Chennai,Sept16: A dawn-to-dusk bandh called by several farmers and traders bodies over the raging Cauvery dispute began on Friday across Tamil Nadu amid tight security with Opposition parties, including the DMK, supporting it.

Bengaluru: KRV protest against release of Cauvery water, protesters detained by police #CauveryProtests pic.twitter.com/AV0FdlyRGd — ANI (@ANI_news) September 16, 2016

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa orders to release water from Mettur Dam from September 20 for Samba cultivation.

As those who had given the bandh call have said a series of protests, including “road and rail roko”, will be held, thousands of police personnel have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

Police said tight vigil was being maintained and no attempts to mar public peace or disruption of free movement of transportation — on road or rail — would be allowed. Several local grocery shops, which usually open by daybreak, remained shut in view of the protests.

State transport corporation-run buses besides trains are being operated as usual though autos, taxis and commercial freight operators remained off the roads.

The bandh has been called in protest against the violence targeting Tamils in Karnataka and also to seek Cauvery water for the state.

Barring the ruling AIADMK, its allies and trade unions affiliated, all other Opposition parties, including the DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress, DMDK, MDMK, Left parties and the PMK, are supporting the bandh.

Thousands of police personnel, including armed reserve forces, have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and in Chennai over 15,000 policemen are on duty.

Protection was being provided for Karnataka-related business establishments, schools, institutions and areas where Kannada speaking people live, including Krishnagiri district.

Commercial firms, including over 35,000 jewellery and fuel outlets are expected to remain closed. However ‘Company Owned and Company Operated Fuel Outlets’ of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil will operate, officials said.

While sporadic demonstrations were held on Thursday too, a 24-year-old man set himself on fire at a rally held by Nam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) for “retrieving Tamil Nadu’s rights in Cauvery,” and to condemn attacks on the Tamils in Karnataka.

An official of the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, where he has been admitted, told PTI the “man has sustained 93 per cent burns, his chances of survival are dim.”

“It is a painful act. We do not support it. No one should do such a thing,” NTK leader Seeman said.

Before he set himself afire, he threw pamphlets urging people to fight for rights of Tamil Nadu people on Cauvery and other issues. Blaming the Centre on Cauvery, unidentified persons pelted stones at an office of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and some glass panes were damaged, police said.

Tamil outfits in Union Territory of Puducherry have called for a similar bandh on Friday.

State-run transport corporations’ run buses besides Chennai-specific local and MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) trains, and metro rail will function as usual, authorities said.

Similarly, state-aided and government schools are all set to work as usual. As regards private schools and colleges, only a section of them are participating in the bandh.

Autos, taxis, trucks, private buses, commercial freight services, are, however, slated to keep off the roads.

In a joint statement, Tamil film industry representatives including producers, directors, actors, workmen, theatre owners, and small screen artistes said they will participate in the bandh.

K R Nandakumar, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary Matriculation and CBSE (private) Schools Association, said circulars have been sent to 18,000 schools in the state about the body’s decision to close down educational institutions on Friday on account of the bandh. The quarterly exams scheduled for Friday have been proposed to be conducted on Saturday, he told PTI.

TN Private Schools Association President R Visalaksh, however, said, “we are supporting the bandh cause, but, we are not participating as rescheduling exams is not possible.”

Vegetable and milk vendors will also join the bandh, members of respective organisations said. Further, vegetable

vendors will down shutters.

V R Sounderrajan, Advisor, All Wholesale Traders’ Association at the Koyambedu market in Chennai, said thousands of vegetable vendors and related workers would participate in the bandh by staying away from work.

Tamil Nadu Milk Agents Welfare Association Founder and President, S A Ponnusamy said “Since over 75 lakh retail vendors and 1.5 lakh agents will be participating in the bandh, there will be a 50-60 per cent shortage in supply.”

Though it is a dawn-to-dusk bandh, vendors and agents will participate only between 9 am and 5 pm by closing distribution centres and retail outlets, keeping in view needs of children, senior citizens and patients, he added.

In neighbouring union territory of Puducherry, more than 30 Tamil fringe outfits have announced a 12-hour bandh.

DMK’s local unit announced its support to the bandh while Puducherry Traders Federation said all business establishments will remain closed on Friday.

“…. All necessary steps have been taken to ensure that law and order does not face any setback,” Puducherry Chief Secretary Manoj Parida said.

All necessary steps have been taken to ensure law and order and avoid any inconvenience to the public during the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by various Tamil outfits in the Union Territory on Friday, the government said on Thursday.

“The government is keen that public do not face any inconvenience because of bandh and necessary steps have been evolved. All necessary steps have been taken to ensure that law and order does not face any setback,” Puducherry Chief Secretary Manoj Parida told reporters.

More than 30 Tamil fringe outfits have announced the 12-hour bandh in the Union Territory, condemning the violence against Tamils in Karnataka in the wake of Cauvery water row.

Local unit of DMK announced its support to the bandh while Puducherry Traders Federation said all business establishments will remain closed on Friday.

Convenor of DMK S P Sivakumar said the party pledged support for the bandh in line with the decision taken by the party high command in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where also a dawn-to-dusk shutdown is being observed on Friday.

On Cauvery water for Karaikal, in the tail end of the river system, Parida said with Supreme Court ordering release of 12,000 cusecs by Karnataka, Puducherry should get 270 cusecs of water.

He hoped that the water would be available in Karaikal in the next couple of days.

The Chief Secretary said he would participate again in the deliberations of the Cauvery Supervisory authority on 19 September and ensure the interests of Karaikal farmers were fully protected.

Meanwhile, MDMK Chief Vaiko staged a protest in front of Tiruchy railway station seeking constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. “Both Centre and Karnataka government have failed to prevent the attacks targeted at Tamils and their properties in Karnataka. We are registering a democratic way of protest to reiterate the fact that even Tamils belong to the nation. At least from now on Central government should stop deceiving Tamil Nadu.” Vaiko said.

He was later detained by the police while attempting to lay siege to Tiruchy railway junction station. The station has been given three-tier police protection to ensure smooth running of trains.

Chennai: TN farmers’ association stage ‘Rail Roko’ protest at Saidapet railway station over #CauveryIssue pic.twitter.com/Mtv3nCX4ob — ANI (@ANI_news) September 16, 2016

Chennai: DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was protesting along with other party workers over #Cauvery water dispute row, detained by police. — ANI (@ANI_news) September 16, 2016

#TamilNaduBandh disrupts normal life, vehicles off road, shops remain closed (Visuals from Coimbatore) pic.twitter.com/7oBPR1pRD5 — ANI (@ANI_news) September 16, 2016