MK Stalin moves Madras High Court for floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly, says Governor failed in his duty

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: M.K Stalin, the Tamil Nadu’s leader of opposition n Tuesday moved to the Madras High Court because Governor C Vidyasagar Rao did not take due cognizance of his request of conducting a floor test in state assembly. M.K Stalin said that he had affirmed previously that he would approach the court if C Vidyasagar Rao fails to address his concerns.

“Now after no action by the Governor, I have moved to court and requested for convening of assembly session and floor test,” Stalin said. “In my earlier meeting with the Governor, I said that if he fails to perform his duty, we’ll resort to legal course of action,” he added. Stalin yesterday met Rao to stress the need for a strong front in the Assembly.

Congress MLAs were also part of the delegation of opposition parties that met Rao in Chennai. The DMK leader demanded an immediate floor test from the Governor. He demanded an order for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking a vote of confidence and resolves the political crisis in the state.

Stalin apprised the Governor of the current tally of MLAs by his side. According to him, 119 MLAs are with him, as against the 114 with the Chief Minister, which is more than the majority which the assembly demands. He added that they have met the Governor a number of times and if he does not respond to the request within a week then he will “have to take legal resort and mobilize people’s mandate”. He also said that he will approach the people’s court as well.(ANI)