MLA Ganesh Kumar’s suspicious statement supporting Dileep: Police approaches court for immediate action

Kochi/Kerala, September 9: The Kerala Police had approached the Angamaly court against MLA K B Ganesh Kumar’s statement over actor Dileep. Recently, Ganesh Kumar had visited Dileep in Aluva Sub-jail, who is on remand in a conspiracy case in the Malayalam actress abduction and molestation case.

The police stated in the court that Ganesh Kumar’s statement was a planned one intended to influence the witnesses in the case. The investigating team also asked the court to intervene immediately in the issue as there are attempts to mislead the investigation.

Police had also expressed suspicion as many from the film industry had come to visit Dileep in jail, in groups. The prosecution would point out this when Dileep submits bail plea again for the fourth time.

Dileep’s bail pleas were rejected twice earlier by the Kerala High Court and once by the Angamaly sessions court. Ganesh Kumar is also the vice president of film actors association AMMA.

There is a mystery behind Ganesh, taking a stance supporting the accused Dileep publically, who holds such a position. It is also suspicious that after Ganesh’s statement, members of the film industry is coming in large groups to visit Dileep in jail.

Police in its report submitted to the court also stated that this move resembles the propaganda carried out for Dileep just after his arrest.

After Ganesh Kumar visited Dileep, he said that though Dileep is remanded in judicial custody, he is not a convict till the court declare it. Friends and colleagues should stand up not when it is his good time but when he is in crisis. There are a number of people who have received Dileep’s help. He also said that does not refrain from supporting Dileep fearing anyone or anything. All must get justice equally. Ganesh added that time would prove whether there are any lapses in the police investigation in Dileep’s case.