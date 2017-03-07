MLA Varsha Gaikwad files case over lewd messages on phone

Mumbai, Mar. 7: Varsha Gaikwad a Congress MLA from Mumbai has filed a case in the Wadala Truck Terminal Police Station yesterday afternoon after she received lewd messages on her mobile phone. The messages are allegedly sent by an unidentified person.

The Wadala Truck Terminal police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 against this unidentified person.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorkhe has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, last week after receiving threats of rape and murder on her mobile phone.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC also registered a case against an unidentified person after getting lewd messages on her phone. But the investigation ended up in arresting the accused, a BJP activist from Varanasi.