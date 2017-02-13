MLAs not being held captive, Tamil Nadu Police tell Madras High Court

Chennai, Feb 13: A setback to the moves by the O Panneerselvam camp in the war for power in Tamil Nadu, state police has informed Madras High Court that all the 119 MLAs in the Golden Bay resorts were staying on their own volition and were not being held captive.
Now the state police itself debunking the allegation of the caretaker chief minister is a setback for Panneerselvams move to attract more and more legislators to his side ahead of a probable floor test in the assembly.
The police told the court that it has recorded the statement of all the 119 MLAs. No one is in illegal custody and none of them has raised any complaint, the police told the court.
