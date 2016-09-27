MNS Threat : Pakistani actor Fawad Khan leaves from India

Mumbai, Sep 27: In the wake of the Uri terror attack, which resulted in the killing of 18 Indian troops, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had threatened to beat up Pakistani actors if they didn’t leave India by September 25.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has already left the country and has no plans to return anytime soon.
Reportedly, Fawad, who is looking forward to the release of his next – Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ has flown to Pakistan.
Fawad was on the top of the list of Pakistani actors, who were issued threats to leave India.
Karan Johar, in a statement given earlier, had already made it clear that Fawad won’t be part of the film’s promotions.
