MNS threatens singer Mika ,will not allow him to perform in Mumbai after ‘apna Pakistan’ jibe

Mumbai,August5:The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has threatened not to allow singer Mika to perform in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state after video of him went viral – in which he urged his fans in Houston in the United States to join in the celebration of independence days of India and ‘apna Pakistan’.

“Join me in celebrating Independence Day celebrations of India and Apna Pakistan,” the 40-year-old actor was heard saying in the video.

In a post on Twitter, MNS Chitrapat Sena president Ameya Khopkar said: “@MikaSingh@mnsadhikrut Mika Singh is doing ‘Hamara Pakistan’ Concert in the USA!!Open Challenge to him, Try holding ‘MIC’ in Maharashtra Now”