MNS warns Pakistan actors: Leave India within 48 hours or get thrown out

September 23, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 23: So, the Raj Thackeray-headed Maharashtra Nivnirman Sena (MNS) has taken the lead in asking Pakistani actors to get out India.

Taking a cue from his cousin’s Shiv Sena, which had vowed not to allow Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to promote their upcoming films in Maharashtra, the MNS Marathi Chitrapat Sena – has threatened Pakistani actors to leave India.

While the threat has not named any actor, Fawad Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Khoobsurat, has Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, coming up for release.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakias Raees, in which she stars alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The MNS has given a 48-hour deadline to Pakistani actors and artists to leave India or the “MNS will push them out.”

Tags: , ,
Related News
MNS threatens singer Mika ,will not allow him to perform in Mumbai after ‘apna Pakistan’ jibe
BMC Polls: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena fields 11 non-Maharashtrians
After snubbing BJP, Shiv Sena might join hands with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena: Sources
Producers casting Pakistan actors to pay Rs 5 crore as penance: Raj Thackeray
Actress Renuka Shahane questions MNS’s new idea of patriotism
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Threat : Home Minister told us we will have a great Diwali, Saying Mukesh Bhatt
Top