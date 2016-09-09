Mob ransacked government health centre at Themra

SAMBALPUR,Sept9: Tension gripped the government health centre at Themra on the outskirts of the city on Thursday when a mob ransacked the hospital before setting furniture and other items on fire alleging absence ofdoctors.

Some medical equipment, a jeep and official papers were also destroyed in the fire Trouble started following an accident near the health centre on Thursday afternoon. Kishore Panda of village Giripali died after the bike he was riding hit a herd of cattle near the health centre.

Another person, Agasti Seul of Themra, sustained severe injuries. Agasti was rushed to the health centre but apparently there were no doctors present in the hospital at that time. Subsequently, the para-medical staff referred Agasti to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.

However, the people failed to get an ambulance to shift Agasti to VIMSAR. The alleged absence of doctors and ambulance sparked unrest. The mob ransacked the hospital and set certain items on fire.

A fire tender was engaged to bring the fire under control. It took around half-an-hour to control the fire. The crowd also blocked the Old Ranchi road demanding doctors and required facilities at the Themra hospital.

Sources said the people of Themra had been complaining about the absence of doctors and key facilities at the hospital for a long time. The incident is said to be a reaction to the pent up anger.

Superintendent of police Akhilesvar Singh said, “The situation is under control now. One platoon police has been deployed at the place.”