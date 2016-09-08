Mob torches vehicle with bovine animals in Rajouri

Srinagar ,Sept8:A mob torched a vehicle carrying bovine animals in Rajouri district in Jammu And Kashmiron Thursday.

Police said the vehicle was surrounded by a mob in Chingus village on the Moghul Road.

“The mob torched the vehicle although the driver and all the animals in the vehicle are safe,” a police officer said.

Villagers living in Jammu region have been attacking bovine animal traders for some time alleging that they were being traded for slaughter.

