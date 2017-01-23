MobiKwik announced national tie-ups with Fortis Healthcare Ltd. and Medanta.

New Delhi, Jan.23: MobiKwik, a mobile wallet and online payment system, on Monday announced national tie-ups with Fortis Healthcare Ltd. and Medanta to power digital payments at the two multi-super specialty hospitals of India. Patrons to the two institutions will now be able to safely make payments using the MobiKwik mobile app and need not worry about cash.

The partnerships with Fortis and Medanta closely follow the successful enabling of cashless payment solutions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by MobiKwik.

Announcing the partnership, Upasana Taku, Co-Founder of MobiKwik, said, “We have identified the healthcare sector as a key growth vertical in 2017 and are working towards supporting cashless payments for all major institutions in the area. Our partnership with Fortis and Medanta will help their patrons to pay seamlessly and securely for consultation, pathology, treatment and medicine.”

Digital payments would be a huge advantage for visiting patients as it would completely remove the risk of carrying cash whenever they visit these hospitals for healthcare services. Hospitals too benefit through stabilisation of the hospital financial control system. (ANI)