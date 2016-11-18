MobiKwik announces parternership with BSNL

New Delhi, November 18: Mobile payments company MobiKwik on Friday announced its partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for cashless payment of bills.

The tie-ups will enable BSNL’s 38 million users to pay their phone bills without standing in queues and will also enable customers to tide over the current currency shortage due to demonetisation of high-value bank notes.

“MobiKwik urges people to transact with wallets and digital money as much as possible,” said Mrinal Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, MobiKwik, in a statement.