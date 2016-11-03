MobiKwik has announced its partnership with IRCTC, ‘E-Cash Payments’ for tatkal bookings

New Delhi, November 3: India’s largest independent payments company MobiKwik has announced its partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for tatkal bookings with a much higher success rate than other modes of online payment.

Instantaneous payments with MobiKwik will help tatkal online in managing the load of over a thousand ticket bookings per minute. The service will also help users in ensuring that their bookings do not get rejected due to payment delays.

“MobiKwik collaborated with Indian Railways to digitize payments on the IRCTC app and IRCTC FoodOnTrack app this year, and now we are powering payments for tatkal online, that will help users book tickets almost instantly. We are proud to support the largest rail network in Asia in their endeavor to digitize payments and provide the best payments experience to their users,” said Co-founder at MobiKwik, Upasana Taku.

Tatkal is a special high demand service that was launched for the benefit of passengers who have to plan their journey at the last moment and cannot secure reserved accommodation. On an average, over 15 percent daily ticket bookings for Indian Railways happen under tatkal.

Given that the demand-supply curve for the service is skewed, it is imperative that the service is supported by a robust payment system. MobiKwik payments at tatkal help the service run smoothly and iron out delays in booking.

To book a tatkal ticket with MobiKwik within two seconds, users must preload their wallet with the desired amount using net-banking, credit or debit card or cash loading.

MobiKwik has cash pick up service in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Surat and Jaipur.

Users can also deposit cash in MobiKwik from 100000 locations in 10000 cities. These locations can be seen on nearby tab of MobiKwik app. (ANI)