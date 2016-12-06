Mobile ATMs set up by Ola and Yes bank in 10 major cities

NewDelhi,Dec6:Yes Bank on Monday announced a partnership with cab aggregator Ola to set up mobile ATMs and enable convenient cash withdrawals by swiping debit cards from any bank.

The service will be available in over 30 locations across 10 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Jaipur, the company said in a statement.

“We are happy to partner with Ola to bring cash to the customer within easy reach and provide seamless withdrawal facility using Yes Bank PoS machines,” said Rajat Mehta, Senior President and Country Head, Brand and Retail Marketing, Yes Bank.

Customers can swipe debit cards to withdraw an amount of up to Rs. 2,000 per card. This is enabled using PoS machines available in Ola cabs stationed near Yes Bank branches across various locations in these cities.

“This is an important time for banking and mobility to come together and help people,” added Raghuvesh Sarup, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Categories, Ola.