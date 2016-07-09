Mobile internet, Amarnath Yatra suspended after killing of top Hizbul commander in Kashmir

Srinagar July 9:Following the gunbattle that killed Jammu and Kashmir’s most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani (21), the authorities on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in Kashmir valley.

The move was taken in a bid to prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumours. Apart from mobile internet services, train services from Baramulla in Kashmir region to Banihal town in Jammu have also been suspended.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in the entire district of Pulwama and in towns of Anantnag, Shopian, Pulgam and Sopore. In Srinagar, restrictions have been imposed in areas falling under seven police stations which include Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj, Safakadal, Maisuma, Kralkhud. All school board exams scheduled for the day have been postponed.

AMARNATH YATRA SUSPENDED



In the wake of the precipitating tension after the killing of the Hizbul guerilla, Amarnath Yatra has been suspended in a bid to avoid any untoward event. A government official confirmed that mobile internet services, train services and Amarnath Yatra were put on hold keeping in view of the tension.

“No yatri was allowed to move from Bhagawati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu city towards the valley due to prevailing tension following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani,” a senior police official told IANS in Jammu.

“The situation will be reviewed later. Till then the Amarnath Yatra shall remain suspended.”

Wani, along with two of his associates, were gunned down by the security forces on Friday. His burial could not take place on Friday as authorities feared a law and order situation.