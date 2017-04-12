Mobile internet and train services suspended in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 12 : Train services remained suspended in the Kashmir valley though the separatists had withdrawn ‘bandh’ call for today after the Election Commission (EC) deferred bypoll in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency .

Train service on all routes remained suspended even today also, a railway official told UNI.

‘We have received fresh communication from civil and police authorities not to resume train service in the valley for security reasons,’ he said.

Train services will be resumed only after receiving security clearance from the police, he added.

He said no train will therefore run on Srinagar-Badgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Mobile internet remained suspended for the fourth day today in the Kashmir valley, where Broadband service of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has resumed after remaining banned from April 8 and 9 midnight.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred polling in Anantnag parliamentary bypoll which was scheduled to be held today following violence in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 9, during which eight people died and more than 200 others, including 150 paramilitary forces, were injured.

The mobile and broadband internet service had been suspended during the intervening night of April 8 and 9 in the valley, where separatists had called for a general strike in protest against polling in Srinagar and Anantnag constituencies.

The authorities asked all cellular companies to suspend their internet service in the valley to prevent spread of any rumour on Social Media during polling.

However, suspension of the facility has led to more rumors, leading to more protests and clashes.