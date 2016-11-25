Your mobile phone is also a bank, it can be used for purchasing things, making payments:Narendra Modi

After inaugurating an All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Bathinda, PM Narendra Modi addresses the gathering:

* Social infrastructure is essential for the development of every nation; We need top quality schools and hospitals.

* The AIIMS plan has the potential to change the future of the youth and the coming generation for the good.

* AIIMS here (Bathinda) will benefit local areas. And this Government does not only stop at laying foundation stones, we complete all projects

* Whatever decisions we take when we are in power, we fulfil it during that period itself

* Pakistan is not far from here; look at the valour of our army jawans when they conducted surgical strike, it created havoc across border. Pakistan now knows fully well what the Indian Army is capable of.

* Want to speak to people of Pakistan once again; they must talk to their rulers; they must decide if they want to fight against India, then let’s wage a fight against corruption, against black money, poverty.

* When school in Peshawar was attacked every Indian was sad; People of Pakistan should tell their rulers to fight corruption, fake notes.

* My farmers have the right over the water that flows through Indus, will strive to get that water back. For me, elections do not matter. I am more concerned about the welfare of the farmers.

* The fields of our farmers must have adequate water. Water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan. Government will do everything to give enough water to our farmers.

* Black money & corruption has looted the middle class and deprived poor of their rights. I want to give poor their rights.

* I am doing everything possible to ensure the middle class is not exploited and the poor get their due.

* I am at a loss of words to thank people of country who gave tolerated great difficulties because of demonetisation.

* Your mobile phone is also a bank, it can be used for purchasing things, making payments

* Corruption and black money are harming the country like termites