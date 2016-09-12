Mobile services suspended in Kashmir ahead of Eid

Srinagar, Sep 12: All mobile phone services, save BSNL post-paid connections, were suspended across the Kashmir valley on Monday, a day ahead of Eid, even as the shutdown continued for the 66th day.

Mobile internet facilities on cell phones and other appliances have already been suspended since the current spell of violence broke out in July.

Sources also said authorities could suspend broadband internet facility on fixed landlines on Tuesday to check spread of rumours.

Separatists have appealed to locals to celebrate Eid on Tuesday with austerity as a mark of respect for the victims of the ongoing unrest, and called for march to the office of United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

Authorities have decided to impose curfew and restrictions to prevent the march.

“We have intelligence inputs that separatists are planning large scale violence on Eid in Srinagar and elsewhere. Adequate arrangements have been made to scuttle the separatist designs,” said a senior intelligence officer.