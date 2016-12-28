Mobile wallet platform MobiKwik to enable utility bill payments across India.

New Delhi, December 28: Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Wednesday announced that its users will now be able to pay their utility and convenience bills using the wallet across India.

The company has got an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Bharat Bill Payments Operating Unit (BBPOU).

“We are determined to serve the country with digital payments and enable Indians from rural or urban areas in making seamless and secure payments from their mobile phones,” said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder of MobiKwik, in a statement.

MobiKwik will be integrated in Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a bill payment system by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), offering interoperable and accessible bill payment service to customers through a network of agents.

“BBPS will facilitate a less cash society through migration of bill payments from cash to electronic channel,” Singh added. IANS