Mobile wallet platform MobiKwik to enable utility bill payments across India

December 28, 2016 | By :
Mobile wallet platform MobiKwik to enable utility bill payments across India.

New Delhi, December 28: Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Wednesday announced that its users will now be able to pay their utility and convenience bills using the wallet across India.

The company has got an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Bharat Bill Payments Operating Unit (BBPOU).

“We are determined to serve the country with digital payments and enable Indians from rural or urban areas in making seamless and secure payments from their mobile phones,” said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder of MobiKwik, in a statement.

MobiKwik will be integrated in Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a bill payment system by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), offering interoperable and accessible bill payment service to customers through a network of agents.

“BBPS will facilitate a less cash society through migration of bill payments from cash to electronic channel,” Singh added. IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
BSNL’s New Rs 429 plan offers 90 GB data, unlimited voice calls
BSNL partners up with MobiKwik to enable one-tap bill payment with mobile wallet
MobiKwik announced national tie-ups with Fortis Healthcare Ltd. and Medanta
Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik appoints Daman Soni as Vice President for Growth
India’s first on-demand bike taxi company 74 BC Technologies ties up with MobiKwik Wallet
Amul ties up with Mobikwik for cashless transaction
Top