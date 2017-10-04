Mochi the St Bernard will lick you from afar with a place in Guinness World Records Amazing Animals

Mochi the St Bernard has the sweet taste of victory as the dog with the longest tongue in the world.

At 7.3in, it has landed her on the cover of the very first edition of Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals.

Mochi’s tongue is 7.3 inches long

Owner Carla Rickert said: “It still doesn’t seem real.”

Carla’s daughter Heather added: “I am so proud of her for just being her. She is a true blessing to this family.”

Mochi was rescued by the Rickert family, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, US, when she was two.

Carla said passers-by stare and laugh at Mochi’s tongue.

PA:PRESS ASSOCIATION Owner Carla said her family loves the pooch despite the long tongue

Mochi’s tongue has landed her on the cover of Guinness World Records Amazing Animals edition

Mochi and her owners live in South Dakota

She said: “We love her unconditionally despite that crazy, long tongue.”

The record for the longest human tongue is held by Nick Stoeberl from Salinas, California, at 3.9in.