Model and actor Abhishek Narula hit by speeding car dies in Delhi

New Delhi, October 30: Abhishek Narula, a model and actor from Delhi was killed after his car was hit by a speeding sedan at a traffic signal on Sunday, including two of his friends who were with him were injured.

According to reports from Police official stated that the accident occurred around 2 am on Saturday in north Delhi, 26 years old Abhishek Narula with his friend was going to Bharat Nagar to Ashok Vihar.

Reports say, Abhishek Narula, stopped his car at a traffic signal near Satyawati College flyover, But a speeding Honda City car rammed his car.

The actor and his friends Randeep and Yogesh were brutally injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The 26 years old actor Abhishek Narula, died at the hospital, his friends have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the actor comes to meet his family regarding on Diwali celebration also he wanted to meet his friend Randeep in Bharat Nagar where they were joined by Yogesh. both of them were going to withdraw money from an ATM in east Delhi when the accident happened.

The police official also stated that After the accident, the accused driver fled the spot. He had hired the car and used it as a private cab. A search is now under progress.