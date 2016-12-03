Model Ashley Graham slams ‘plus size’ label while landing first ‘British Vogue’ cover

Washington, Dec 03: 28-year-old model Ashley Graham, who recently landed her first cover with the ‘British Vogue’ for the January issue, has slammed the ‘plus size’ label that often preceded her name.

After another year of breaking down size barriers and setting milestones in fashion, that attitude has cemented her and the women she represents in an industry that long ignored anyone over a size 12, reports E! Online.

“When we’re supposed to be talking about diversity for women, it feels so divisive and purpose-defeating, giving us yet another label,” Graham told the magazine.

While she initially made a name for herself in the world of plus size clothing, the reputed body activist wants to do away with the term altogether.

As larger sizes make their way into the mainstream and Graham’s stardom continues to rise, she is still never without critics, particularly ones who attack her for appearing to lose weight.

“For 10 years I’d been told I was always going to be a catalogue girl, never a cover girl. Well, I got with IMG and did five covers in a year, boom, boom, boom,” she slammed her critics.

“See, if you have a pretty face doors will open, but your job isn’t just to walk through them, it’s to get invited back,” she explained to the magazine.

For Graham, this is where she has hit the “beauty jackpot”, but “that’s not enough” because according to her, one got to have more to have “longevity” in this business.

(ANI)