Model Bella Hadid celebrates 10million Instagram followers

Los Angeles, Jan 27 :Supermodel Bella Hadid has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram and has treated her fans with a racy image of herself.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to the social media to celebrate the milestone and thanked her followers with a black and white photograph of her in a sheer dress which she wore at the Alexandre Vauthier show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“10m of you!? Such a wild number? Thank you for your support always… Such a blessing… I love every single one of you,” Hadid captioned the image.

