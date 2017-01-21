Model Emily Ratajkowski dresses in skimpy outfits for DNKY shoot in New York

New York ,Jan 21:It would seem Emily Ratajkowski will go to great lengths for her craft.On Friday, the 25-year-old model braved the New York City chill in nothing but her tiny underwear as she strolled along the Manhattan streets.

She wasn’t alone on her walk – at the end of a leash was a Jack Russell terrier, who seemed to be enjoying his day out with Emily.

Shooting a campaign for DKNY’S lingerie line, Emily sported a black lace bra and knicker set from the label.

The brunette stunner flaunted her breathtaking figure in just a black lace bra and matching French knickers.

She wore her chestnut hair loosely around her shoulders and finished off the look with a pair of black leather boots.

The clunky buckled shoes added an industrial touch to an otherwise dainty ensemble.