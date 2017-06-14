Model Kritika Chaudhary was hit on the head with a knuckle duster, which caused her death say police

Mumbai, June14:A day after actor and model Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her home in Andheri West, the Amboli police have found out that she was hit on the head with a knuckle duster, which caused her death. The police have detained one person, who is the prime suspect.

No sexual assault

A source said, “She was found on the bed in a semi-nude state, but her post-mortem report suggests she was not sexually assaulted. The police also recovered the knuckle duster.” Chaudhary had celebrated her birthday on June 5. Sources added that the post-mortem report stated ‘evidence of injury on the head’.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP (zone IX), told mid-day, “The post-mortem report suggests no sexual assault. We have got a few leads.”

Murder case

The police registered a case of murder last evening and continued to quiz her friends and people known to her, including the watchman and those in the shops below the Shri Bhairavanath society, where Chaudhary lived on the fifth floor.

A source said, “The police on Tuesday zeroed in on a suspect and detained him after receiving circumstantial evidence. They have also informed her family in Haridwar; they are expected to reach on Wednesday.”

Separated from husband

Chaudhary was married but had separated from her husband over two years ago.