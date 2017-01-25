Model Lisa Haydon announces her pregnancy over Instagram
Bondi beach, Jan 25:Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon, who got married to her long time boyfriend Dino Lalvani in October last year, has announced that the couple is expecting their first child.
Taking to Instagram, the Queen star posted a picture showing off her baby bump and captioned it as, “humble beginnings.”
Haydon broke millions of hearts when she tied the knot with Dino, son of a British entrepreneur, at a dreamy beach-ceremony, about three months ago.
Since then, the couple has been posting several pictures of absolute marital bliss on their social media accounts.
Here are some of them:
