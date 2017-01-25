Model Lisa Haydon announces her pregnancy over Instagram

Bondi beach, Jan 25:Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon, who got married to her long time boyfriend Dino Lalvani in October last year, has announced that the couple is expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen star posted a picture showing off her baby bump and captioned it as, “humble beginnings.”

Humble beginnings ??? A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Haydon broke millions of hearts when she tied the knot with Dino, son of a British entrepreneur, at a dreamy beach-ceremony, about three months ago.

Since then, the couple has been posting several pictures of absolute marital bliss on their social media accounts.

Here are some of them:

Beached ? A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:47am PST

Just found the full version of this gorgeous pic of all the ladies… Can’t believe husb makes me look short haha A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Nov 25, 2016 at 5:44am PST

Upload a video of you untying your Pantene hair- the winner will be featured in Vogue. Here’s my video☺️ #14DayChallenge @pantene_india A video posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Oct 7, 2016 at 12:54am PDT