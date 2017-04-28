Model Preeti Jain and two others convicted by Mumbai court for plotting to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

Mumbai,April28:A Mumbai court today convicted model Preeti Jain and two others for plotting to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Preeti Jain, who had accused Bhandarkar of sexually exploiting her, was arrested in September, 2005. The Mumbai civil and sessions court sentenced Preeti Jain to three years of jail holding her guilty of hiring contract killers to murder Bhandarkar in 2005.

PREETI HIRED CONTRACT KILLERS

Preeti Jain was arrested for giving ‘supari’ or contract for killing to underworld don-turned-politician Arun Gawli to eliminate Bhandarkar.

She paid Rs 70,000 as part payment to one of Gawli’s aide. The matter came to light when another Gawli aide, advocate Bagawe brought the matter to the notice of police

Jain had earlier lodged a police complaint alleging that Bhandarkar had sexually exploited her on the pretext of giving her role in his films. She had stated that Bhandarkar had cheated her and demanded his arrest.

Jain had alleged in the police complaint that Bhandarkar had sought sexual favours from her on the pretext of giving her role in his film but had not kept his promise. She also produced records of SMS messages sent by the filmmaker to her in this regard.