Model, who was gang-raped in Delhi records statement

December 29, 2017 | By :
Doctor arrested for raping trainee nurse in Bhopal

New Delhi [India], December 29 : The aspiring model, who was allegedly gang-raped on the pretext of a job in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, on Friday recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC Act.

The victim recorded her statement before the duty magistrate at Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Two of the three accused in the alleged gang-rape case were arrested on Wednesday.

A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint in this regard.

According to police, the accused, who promised a job to the victim in the Television and Film Industry, were known to her.

Further investigation is on to nab the third accused, who is absconding. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
One arrested over gangrape case of minor girl in Uttar Pradesh
Top