Modi bigger brand than Gandhi, will replace him on notes also: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Jan 14: Amid political uproar over new Khadi Gramdyog calendar featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, controversial Haryana minister Anil Vij has stoked a fresh controversy claiming that after khadi stationary, Mahatma Gandhi would be removed from notes as well.

Anil Vij has said that PM Modi is a bigger brand name than Mahatma Gandhi for khadi.

“After Modi’s association with khadi, there has been 14 per cent increase in sale of the products,” Vij said.

At a public event in Ambala, the BJP leader said, “Khadi is not patented in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. The name of Mahatma Gandhi led to fall in sale of khadi products. Same happened with Rupee.”

“The day Mahatma Gandhi came on the rupee, its devaluation started. Gradually, he will be removed from the notes also,” Vij said.