Modi Cabinet reshuffle: AIADMK may not join NDA as issues left unresolved

New Delhi, September 1: The much expected Modi Cabinet reshuffle would witness a host of changes. Speculations were overflowing that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would join the National Democratic Alliance and also the Cabinet. While the Janatal Dal (Union) which formed the government in Bihar with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was planning to join the Cabinet, yet there is no word as such from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

According to media sources, still there are a couple of issues that should be sorted out in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The issues would be sorted out at a later stage. Anyhow, if everything goes well within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, then 2 persons would probably join the ministry.In that case, one would be given a Cabinet berth and the other a minister of state portfolio.

According to reliable sources, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam if initiated into the ministry would send K Venugopal and Thambi Durai to the Cabinet.The reshuffle is likely to take place on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for China to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit on September 3. Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party President held a series of meetings on Thursday before the crucial shuffle. This would be mostly the last reorganization before the 2019 elections.

There are possibilities that a large number of ministers to be included from the Hindi heartland. According to media sources, Rajiv Pratap Rudy who resigned as Skill Development Minister is expected to be given organisational work in the party. Sanjiv Balyan, the Muzzafarnagar Member of Parliament and minister would be sent to the organisation. He would be replaced by Satyapal Malik, the Baghpat Member of Parliament and former Mumbai Police Commissioner.