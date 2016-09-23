Modi diplomacy faces moment of truth

The report on the arrival of a Russian army contingent to participate in the first-ever military exercises with Pakistan since 1947 will come as a bitter moment of truth for the Narendra Modi government’s disastrous one-dimensional foreign policy course. (Express Tribune)

Of course, this is a huge topic of long-term significance and it deserves a full spectrum analysis separately. Meanwhile, what matters in real time today is that the ballyhoo that Modi boosted India’s influence like at no time in independent history, et al, stands rubbished as empty bluster in front of the national (and regional and international) audience.

The only good part is that we Indians can heave a sigh of relief that notwithstanding all the sabre-rattling by such figures in the ruling circles like former RSS spokesman Ram Madhav — ‘tooth-for-jaw’, etc. — there isn’t going to be a war between India and Pakistan – at least, during the next fortnight. It is a comforting thought. (News)

Obviously, Russians do not take seriously the prospect of Indian retaliation on Uri attack. Or else, they wouldn’t have dispatched their soldiers to a potential war zone. With all their military satellites over South Asia, Russians seem to estimate that the ruling circles in Delhi are indulging in vacuous rhetoric to appease the domestic constituency of Sangh Parivar and Hindu nationalists.

In political terms, this makes out leaders look the proverbial emperor without clothes, farcical and immature – we speak of ‘jaw-for-tooth’ and all that without meaning a damn thing.

Second, it is a diplomatic snub insofar as Russians do not buy into India’s argument that the Uri attack was staged by Pakistan. Third, in strategic terms, Russians signaled their intention to move forward with the project to build sinews of a partnership with Pakistan, putting in place the building blocks, and Modi government has to learn to live with this reality.

Fourth, in geopolitical terms, Russians are signalling that if India bandwagons with the US’ pivot to Asia against the backdrop of New Cold War, they will be constrained to respond in self-interests. Finally, do not overlook that the fortnight-long Russian-Pakistani military exercise will be held in the tribal areas of Pakistan and in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The symbolism is self-evident — a plain rejection of Modi government’s policy shift on Kashmir by irrationally staking claims to Gilgit-Baltistan also as an integral part of India. The Indian protestations over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on the specious plea that the projects partially involve Gilgit-Baltistan become even more untenable.

Ironically, Modi government gets a similar reality check also in the reported meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Rouhani reportedly expressed Iran’s interest to link up with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. According to Iranian reports, Rouhani told Sharif, ‘Iran considers security and progress of Pakistan as its own security and progress… Development of any part of Pakistan is the development of a part of Iran.’ (Dawn and Iran Daily)

Incredibly enough, Rouhani made the above remarks only a day after Sharif took the UN GA floor to condemn Indian policies as posing a threat to regional security.

So, how does the balance sheet look? One, Russia and Iran regard Pakistan as a meaningful interlocutor and neither will be party to ‘isolating’ Pakistan; two, neither visualizes Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism; three, neither takes seriously Delhi’s stance Uri attack; and, four, India is barking up the wrong tree as regards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Rouhani’s cutting remarks on Iran’s shared security interests with Pakistan amounts to a warning to the Modi government to abandon its campaign on Baluchistan. Modi’s aides gave him an incredibly foolish advice to speak on Baluchistan from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day. They seem blissfully ignorant that stabilization Baluchistan is in Iran’s core interests, too, since any fluidity in that region negatively impacts the security of Iran’s contiguous Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Equally, Modi’s aides could have taken one good look at the map to know that inciting unrest in Baluchistan cannot go hand in hand with our projects in nearby Chabahar port in Sistan-Baluchistan. In essence, Rouhani assured Sharif that Tehran will not allow contradictions involving Chabahar and Gwadar.

Plainly put, Tehran held out the assurance to Islamabad at the highest level that Indian operatives will not be allowed to operate out of Chabahar disguised as plumbers or electricians.

Does Iran have the wherewithal to fulfill such a blanket assurance? You bet, it has. If Iranian agencies could keep in check Mossad-CIA-MI6 subversive activities effectively through past 3 decades, they must be knowing their job.

By M K Bhadrakumar