Modi doppelganger spotted in Kannur

Kannur,July14:The media have managed to find out one more doppleganger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, the look-alike is from Kannur. A meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted by comedy group AIB, using a photo of a lookalike of PM went viral recently.

As the photo went viral, the media managed to trace the person in the picture. It has turned out that the man in the picture is Malayali from Payyannur in Kannur and his name is Ramachandran.Ramachandran is in Bengaluru now, visiting his son. Modi spotted waiting at the railway station among common people.



. Talking to Mathrubhumi News, he said nowadays people stop to greet him and take selfies. Children, unaware of his actual identity, address him as Modi