Modi doppelganger spotted in Kannur

July 14, 2017 | By :
Modi doppelganger spotted in Kannur

Kannur,July14:The media have managed to find out one more doppleganger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, the look-alike is from Kannur. A meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted by comedy group AIB, using a photo of a lookalike of PM went viral recently.

As the photo went viral, the media managed to trace the person in the picture. It has turned out that the man in the picture is Malayali from Payyannur in Kannur and his name is Ramachandran.Ramachandran is in Bengaluru now, visiting his son. Modi spotted waiting at the railway station among common people.


. Talking to Mathrubhumi News, he said nowadays people stop to greet him and take selfies. Children, unaware of his actual identity, address him as Modi

Tags: , ,
Related News
PM Modi calls for Independent Palestine; Signs 6 agreements
PM Modi’s three nation visit to start today | First Indian PM to visit Palestine
You won’t complain if you actually know why Renuka Chowdhary laughed at PM Modi
Modi’s Surpanaka remark about Renuka Chowdhary sparks controversy
President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Budget Session: PM Modi strongly pitches for Triple Talaq Bill
Top