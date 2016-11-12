Modi government should go: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led central government should step down on moral grounds after its “draconian” decision to demonitise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 rupee notes left the country “on its knees”.

“This government has no moral right to continue. They should go. This is an anti-people government, this is an anti-poor government. This is not a democratic way of running things. Total dictatorship is going on,” Banerjee told reporters here after visiting some banks in south Kolkata and talking to the customers and the bank staff.

The chief minister also sought a probe by sitting Supreme Court judges into the economic losses the country has suffered over the past few days.

“There should be a probe by five sitting judges of the Supreme Court about the scale of economic disaster, and whether the decision has been taken to grease the palm of some others or sell off the country.

“This decision has taken the country backward. It has made the country unstable” she said addressing the media at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The Trinamool Congress supremo yet again urged all opposition parties to unite against the move and help the harried masses.

“Let us all opposition parties work together to save the masses from the disaster. I don’t care even if I am killed. I will stand for the masses.”

–IANS

dm/ssp/vd