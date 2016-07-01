Modi government takes big step towards implementing uniform civil code; move likely to trigger heated political debate

NEW DELHI July 1: In a far-reaching decision likely to start a heated political debate, the Modi government has asked the Law Commission to “examine” the issue of implementing the uniform civil code.

Taking a big step for the firm time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government asked the Law Commission to examine the issue of implementing the uniform civil code. Law Ministry has written to the Law Commission, which has a crucial advisory role on legal reform, and sought detailed report over implications of implementing a uniform civil code.The Law Ministry has asked Law Commission to “examine the matter in relation to uniform civil code and submit a report”. The Law Commission, currently headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan, will soon submit its report. Article 44, which sets implementation of uniform civil code as the “duty of the State”, has always been a politically controversial issue since 1985, reported the Economic Times.

Uniform Civil Code means all citizen of India will come under common personal laws irrespective of their religion. Currently, India has different personal laws for Hindus and Muslims. Personal law covers property, marriage and divorce, inheritance and succession. The issue uniform civil code was hugely politicised in 1985 during the Shah Bano case.

The move is likely to spark a big political debate between ruling BJP and secular parties including Congress. The BJP has promised to implement the uniform civil code in its manifesto before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. BJP always supported the uniform civil code, while Congress has opposed it.

