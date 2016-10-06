Modi govt should give them ‘moksha to Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed says Baba Ramdev

New Delhi,Oct6: While politicians across the country continue to demand proof of Indian Army’s recent surgical strikes across LoC, noted Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has said that India should now set its eyes on terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim.

Talking to ToI, Thursday, the yoga guru expressed his full support to Army’s surgical strikes, saying this was the first time that India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Strongly supporting the strategic shift in Centre’s approach to dealing with terrorism emanating from across the border, Ramdev said talks with Pakistan should be disbanded.

Although diplomatic channels can continue to interact, history and its current conduct show that talking to Pakistan is of little use, he added.

Baba Ramdev even labelled Pakistan as a ‘compulsive liar’ for their denial of Indian Army’s surgical strikes.

If Pakistanis were so honest they should have brought the international press to the spot a day after the strike, not after surreptitiously burying the bodies of terrorists and a shoddy clean-up operation.

Earlier India used to give jawab (response). It is for the first time that India has given a muhtod jawab.

He also rejected growing demands for releasing proof of Indian Army’s surgical strikes, saying it is a political and strategic subject which should be left to the wisdom of the government.

When quizzed aout the loudmouth terror bosses operating from across the border, Baba Ramdev said, ”The next targets should be Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim. There is no need to bring them alive. These two should be given moksha (salvation). Their death will bring peace in the entire world and Modiji will be remembered forever for doing this.”