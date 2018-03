New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raman Singh is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh since December 7, 2003.

Raman Singh was born on October 15, 1952.

