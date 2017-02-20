Modi is ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man’, Mayawati hits back

New Delhi, Feb 20: BSP supremo Mayawati today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming him as “Mr Negative Dalit Man”.

“Perturbed at the rising popularity of the BSP, the prime minister is indulging in cheap things and indulging in petty talk about its supreme leader and has termed BSP as ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’ (Behenji Assets Party),” she said at an election rally here.

Mayawati is popularly known as ‘Behenji’.

“He (Modi) is an expert in jumlebaazi (rhetoric) but when he will get a tit-for-tat reply he will forget all about it and today I have been compelled to do the same for him,” she said.

“Narendra Damodardas Modi means Mr Negative Dalit Man, he is anti-dalit… This negative dalit man does not like that common people give small contributions in running the movement which is also run through donations,” Mayawati said.

Her retort came soon after Modi, at an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, noted that BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party.

“…bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai…it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?” Modi asked.

Hitting back, Mayawati said, “He (Modi) does not know that BSP is a movement first and then a political party….I have dedicated my entire life for making members of dalit, deprived and weaker sections and Muslims stand on their feet.” Launching a personal attack on the prime minister, Mayawati said, “Unlike him I have not got married…he had got married and later left his wife, which is another thing….and I have only worked for the deprived sections of society.” “It is because of this dedication that people among the weaker sections do not consider me only as a leader but a big ‘sampatti’ (asset) for the movement,” Mayawati said.

“He is giving a wrong definition of BSP…he does not know that deprived and weaker sections consider me as a big wealth of bahujan samaj who has given up her entire life for their progress,” she said.

“This dalit ke beti does not lack in anything and if he defined the BSP wrongfully, she is two steps ahead of him,” she said.