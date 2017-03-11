Modi Is The Strongest Leader Since Independence: Amit Shah

New Delhi, March 11: Bharatiya Janta Party President and the man who engineered the party’s mega win in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah, thanks, Bharatiya Janata Party workers and voters for the huge win.

“I thank voters and party workers in all the 5 states. Results are in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We will give politics a new direction. Bharatiya Janata Party has got a nearly 3/4th majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections – possibly the largest since independence.

This has been a historic mandate. This is the win of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. We have to accept the fact that Narendra Modi is the most popular leader of the country, Amit Shah said.

People have supported Narendra Modi’s vision. Narendra Modi’s pro-poor win earned us a victory. The electorate

The electorate has given a befitting reply to our naysayers. Uttar Pradesh result has rejected caste politics, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics. It’s beginning of an

It’s beginning of an era of politics of performance. This is a victory of the people. Will form

We Will form the government in Manipur and Goa too. This victory is an answer to those who leveled personal allegations against Prime Minister Modi and BJP.

Prime Minister will be felicitated at 6 pm tomorrow at BJP Headquarters.

Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the tallest leader in the country and even Bharatiya Janata Party’s political rivals have to admit it.| I can understand the state of mind of #Mayawati

I can understand the state of mind of Mayawati ji right now. Hence, I don’t want to comment on it (EVM tampering).

Move past Hindu-Muslim, a voter is a voter; politics of development should take place. We accept the defeat in Punjab. Narendra Modi has already congratulated Capt Amarinder for victory.

It’s the end of communal politics. Nationalization of banks was a big move. It was the Prime Minister who made it possible for the poor to have accounts in those banks.”