Modi Ji ki credibility has been questioned, Rahul on Gujarat polls result

New Delhi , Dec 19 : Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a massive jolt following the results of Gujarat Assembly polls.

“Three-four months back when we went to Gujarat it was said that Congress cannot fight against the BJP, but we did hard work and you have seen the results. The BJP has received a big jolt in Gujarat,” Rahul told reporters outside Parliament house here.

As opposed to its target of 150, the BJP won only 99 seats in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state and the development in the province is cited as a model for other states.

Talking about the takeaways from the elections, the new Congress president said he realised during his stay there that ‘Gujarat Model’ of development was hollow.

“Their propaganda and marketing is good, but they are hollow from inside. They could not answer our campaigning. Prime Minister Modi talks about development but all are hollow claims. During the rallies he did not talk about any development agenda but only about himself,” he added.

He added that election results further indicated that the credibility of Prime Minister Modi has come into question.

“Modi Ji ki credibility has been questioned. He has a credibility problem,” he added.

Rahul further said the people of Gujarat have sent a message to Prime Minister Modi that the BJP’s politics of anger would not work anymore and could be defeated by love and brotherhood.

The BJP on Monday won the Gujarat assembly polls for the sixth straight time against. The saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly while Congress reached the impressive figure of 77 assembly seats. (ANI)