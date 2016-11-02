‘This is Modi-ji’s country’: Rahul Gandhi after high drama at hospital

New Delhi,Nov 02: Expressing ire over not being allowed to meet the kin of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal, who allegedly committed suicide over the delay in implementation of the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this strange behaviour.

“Let’s see how long I have to wait here. I am certain that I will talk to the family. This is a strange behaviour.

This is Modi’s ji’s country,” he told ANI after being denied permission to visit the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena told the media here that Rahul Gandhi has been detained for trying to enter the hospital despite being advised otherwise.

“It is a hospital and not a place for demonstration. Rahul Gandhi detained at Mandir Marg Police Station for ‘disruption of duty’. Democracy doesn’t mean creating obstruction.

Leaders must also understand that hospital is not the place to hold any demonstrations,” he added.

Grewal consumed poison last afternoon. However, the cause behind Grewal’s suicide is yet to be ascertained.

