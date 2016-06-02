Modi and Lt. Governor Najeeb creating hurdles for Delhi government: Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 2 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung of creating hurdles for the city government.

“LG and Modi Government aggressively start creating hurdles in Delhi Government, almost in every file (sic),” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

His remarks came a day after the registration process for the Delhi government’s highly anticipated ‘app based premium bus service’ could not start because the Lt. Governor did not give his approval.

Hitting out at Modi for stopping the Delhi government’s projects through the LG, Kejriwal tweeted: “Modi Ji is firing from LG’s shoulder to thwart Delhi government in its every work.”

During the second phase of the odd-even scheme in the city between April 15 and April 30, the Delhi government announced a policy for app-based premium bus service which was to be made operational from mid-June. Registrations were to be start on June 1 (Wednesday).

A notification of the scheme was issued on May 20, but the Lt. Governor did not give his nod so the project could not take off.

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch had also initiated a probe into allegations that it did not have the LG’s approval and favoured a particular aggregator.