Modi, Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad , Jan 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The two leaders reached the ashram after completing their 8-km long roadshow from the airport.

Netanyahu and his wife also tried their hands at the charkha and took a round of the Ashram along with Prime Minister Modi. Both the leaders together flew a kite.

Earlier, Netanyahu was received by Prime Minister Modi at the Sardar Patel International Airport.

People from different states performed various songs and dance as they welcomed the two leaders along the 8-km road.

Both Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu will attend the inauguration of the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad.

They will take a tour of the facility and visit various stalls that highlight the latest technologies and innovations across various fields.

Following the tour, the leaders will also award six category winners of the India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017.

Both the leaders will visit the Centre for Excellence- Vegetables in Vadrad today where they will be briefed on the progress in the India-Israel Agriculture Work Plan.

They will also e-inaugurate the Centre for Excellence – Date Palm, through a video link in Kukama.

Netanyahu and his wife will later depart for Mumbai. (ANI)