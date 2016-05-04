Modi does not have DU degree, alleges Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a BA degree from the Delhi University (DU) as claimed by him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday.

“DU refuses to show records of Prime Minister’s degree. Why? My info – he did not do BA from DU,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief tweeted.

He said there were “no records in DU” and that the purported degree of Modi published by some newspapers was forged.

“Why is DU refusing (to give) info about Prime Minister’s degree? Because he does not have it. No records in DU related to his enrolment, his degree, his marksheets and convocation,” Kejriwal wrote.

Modi’s election affidavit in the 2014 general election claimed he had undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

According to the affidavit, he completed a distance education course from DU in 1978. His subject was Political Science.

His election affidavits for the 2012 and 2007 Gujarat assembly polls too made the same claim.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) had on April 29 directed the universities of Delhi and Gujarat to respond to all the RTI applications regarding Modi’s educational qualifications.

The CIC direction followed Kejriwal’s letter demanding that information pertaining to Modi’s educational qualification be made public.

Earlier, the Delhi University declined to give information under RTI related to Modi’s Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree.

The university cited inability to find information without a roll number as reason for the denial.