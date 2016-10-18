Modi in Parivartan Rally : Praises army over surgical strikes, compares India with Israel

Mandi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered another tribute to the army over last month’s surgical strike across the Line of Control as he addressed a rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Highlights…

— Aaj chotti Kaashi mein sar jhukaane ka avsar mila hai. Mai soch raha thaa aap logh naraaz honge ki maine yaha aane me itna samay liya.

— Atal-ji humesha maante thhe, ki agar unka koi dusra ghar hai to wo Himachal hai.

— I had spoken here about OROP when I came here to campaign. Today in this “veerbhumi”, I can say that this right of yours have been given. One Rank One Pension was hanging for 40 yrs, and it is our govt which completed that work. Not only soldiers but their families bless me. And it makes me want to do more work for them, more work for our soldiers.

— Himachal Pradesh is a “devbhoomi” and a “veerbhoomi”. Aaj kal pure desh mei humari sena ke parakram ki charcha ho rahi hai. Humari sena bhi kisi se kum nahi hai. Everyone is talking about our Army, we used to hear about similar feats of Israel. But now everyone knows Indian Army is no less.

— Shanta Kumar-ji (former BJP CM of Himachal) is remembered as that ‘paani wala CM’, Dhumalji (Prem Kumar Dhumal) as ‘grameen sadak wale CM’. And we all know about this CM. Projects costing Rs 34 crore three decades ago cost more than Rs 2000 crore now. Through LED bulbs campaign in Himachal, we’re able to save approx Rs 1 crore daily or Rs 3.5 crore yearly. Poorest family in Himachal Pradesh will have a gas connection in the next three years.”