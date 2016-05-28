Modi pays tribute to V.D.Savarkar on birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to right wing ideologue V.D.Savarkar on his 133 birth anniversary.

“Bharat Ma ke saput aur anek logon ke prernasrot Veer Savarkar ki janam jayanti par unhain shat shat naman (I salute to the true son of Mother India and inspiration for many people Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary),” Modi tweeted.

Born on May 28, 1883 in Nashik in Maharashtra, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, later known as Swatantraveer Savarkar, was a revolutionary and Hindu nationalist who was imprisoned by the British in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Educated in Pune and London, he died in Mumbai on February 26, 1966, aged 82.